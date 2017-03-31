Coal miner killed by falling rock in SE Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coal miner killed by falling rock in SE Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

ROCKHOLDS, Ky. (AP) - An accident at a southeastern Kentucky surface coal mine killed a 33-year-old miner, the state's second mining death this year.

Joseph W. Partin died early Thursday morning when a section of exposed rock fell on him at Green Hill Mining's No. 51 mine in Whitley County. Partin, of Williamsburg, was doing maintenance work on an auger when the 15-foot-tall rock section fell.

Kentucky's second mining death matched the state's total from last year. A release from Kentucky's Energy and Environment Cabinet says mining operations were shut down at the site and officials remained on the scene Thursday morning.

The mine was last inspected in December, and no unsafe conditions were found. A review of federal inspection records showed no serious violations at the site operated by Green Hill since 2005.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.