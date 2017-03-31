KSP hopes 'U Drive, U Text, U Pay' campaign will stop texting an - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP hopes 'U Drive, U Text, U Pay' campaign will stop texting and driving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Kentucky State Police has a warning for drivers: if you text and drive, you'll have to pay.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness month, so the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety is gearing up for its "U Drive, U Text, U Pay" campaign. The goal is to remind drivers not to text and drive.

Throughout the month of April, law enforcement across the state will be looking for violators. If you're caught, you could get a $25 fine for your first offense and a $50 fine for each offense after that.

