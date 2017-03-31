Louisville youth invited to submit ideas to reduce violence - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville youth invited to submit ideas to reduce violence

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods is looking for a few good ideas to stop the rising tide of violence in Louisville.

According to a news release, the agency is accepting ideas from Louisville youth on how to curb the violence. Submissions will be accepted until April 21. The event will culminate on Friday, April 28, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the California Community Center, where the ideas will be showcased in an art gallery format. There will be music and refreshments.

"Youth, ages 8-18, are encouraged to submit ideas in the following formats: songs, poems, videos, graphic arts, drawings, paintings, essays and other creative methods," the news release states.

Below are the guidelines, taken from the news release:

  • Anyone submitting ideas be between the ages of 8-18.
  • All ideas/proposals must be submitted by Friday, April 21, 2017 at 5 p.m.
  • Each submission must include a 200 word or less description of the entry.
  • Anyone submitting ideas must have parent/guardian permission to enter.
  • All idea(s) must be that of the person submitting.
  • Individuals and groups are welcome to enter. Groups: 2-5 individuals (all group members must be between 8-18 years of age).
  • Must live in Louisville/Jefferson County.
  • Must be present on April 28, 2017 to win.
  • Submissions are divided into four age categories: Individuals 8-12 years of age; Groups 8-12 years of age; Individuals 13-18 years of age; Groups 13-18 years of age;
  • On the day of the event, judges will grade each of the submissions based on creativity, practicality, thoughtfulness and clarity.

Mailed submissions can be sent to Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods:
ATTN: Brandyn Bailey
RE: OLL Youth Idea Challenge
527 West Jefferson, Suite 201
Louisville, KY 40202.

To make a submission online, CLICK HERE.

