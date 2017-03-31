Kentucky teen fighting cancer asking for birthday cards

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
The westbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway were shut down for about five hours.More >>
The westbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway were shut down for about five hours.More >>
Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.More >>
Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.More >>
As of Friday afternoon, more than $350,000 had been donated to help pay for food and bills.More >>
As of Friday afternoon, more than $350,000 had been donated to help pay for food and bills.More >>
It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the ramp from I-264 east to I-64 east.More >>
It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the ramp from I-264 east to I-64 east.More >>
The store was evacuated as crews investigated.More >>
The store was evacuated as crews investigated.More >>
An Amber Alert has been canceled for three children missing from Anderson, Indiana.More >>
An Amber Alert has been canceled for three children missing from Anderson, Indiana.More >>
According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.More >>
According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.More >>