LMPD officers working to cope with rough week

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

According to a news release, there have been approximately 50 laboratory-confirmed cases of Shigellosis -- or Shigella -- mostly in daycare-age children.

An Amber Alert has been canceled for three children missing from Anderson, Indiana.

An Amber Alert has been canceled for three children missing from Anderson, Indiana.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the ramp from I-264 east to I-64 east.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the ramp from I-264 east to I-64 east.

As of Friday afternoon, more than $350,000 had been donated to help pay for food and bills.

As of Friday afternoon, more than $350,000 had been donated to help pay for food and bills.

Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.

Police have not said exactly when the man's body was found.

The westbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway were shut down for about five hours.

The westbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway were shut down for about five hours.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are subtle reminders of the tough week that was, everywhere you look.

There's a growing makeshift memorial at a now infamous west end intersection. Flags fly at half-staff all over town.

"We're sad for the loss. We hate it," said LMPD spokesperson Lamont Washington. "There's nothing to make this good."

Being part of the Louisville Metro Police Department may have felt more real this week than ever before.

"We all put this uniform on in the morning, or whenever your shift is, knowing that we may not come home to our families," Washington said.

It started with an awful crash on Tuesday night. The death of an officer followed less than 24 hours later. Then, five people were shot in four separate shootings, all within six hours Wednesday. Three people died.

"It's tough when all that violence happens," Washington said.

Everyone knows being a police officer is taxing, but there are real people behind the badge.

That was evident Thursday during Officer Nick Rodman's Memorial Service. Officers with a typically hard exterior were breaking down.

But there are places and people for police to lean on.

"When you get home, your husband or wife may not be a police officer, so they might not understand what you saw," Washington Said. "But they don't need to for you to say, 'Hey it was bad, and I need your shoulder for a minute," Washington said.

LMPD also offers peer support groups and an employee assistance program.

Getting past a week like this won't be easy, but it will be necessary.

"We all swore the same oath, and we all know that we have to go on," Washington said.

Perhaps the only comfort the officers take in moving forward is knowing their brothers and sisters in uniform are going through the same thing.

Related Stories:

VIDEO | Emotional ceremony honors life of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

IMAGES | Louisville community salutes fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

3 people shot and killed in 6 hours in Louisville Wednesday night

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.