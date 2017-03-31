Fifth grader captures Miller Transportation bus driver on cellph - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fifth grader captures Miller Transportation bus driver on cellphone while driving students to field trip

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A group of fifth graders caught their bus driver with her hands off the wheel and on her cellphone, but the transportation company says the driver did nothing wrong.

A short Snapchat video taken by an elementary student shows a Miller Transportation bus driver with her phone in one hand and another object in the other as the bus slowly moves along.

“It's the fact that you took both hands off the steering wheel driving a bus load of children,” Sheri Siddons told WDRB News.

Siddons' daughter Heather and other Watson Lane fifth graders were on a school field trip to the Newport Aquarium on Wednesday when the video was taken.

“These are 10-and 11-year-old children who know you're not supposed to be on your phone when you drive and thought enough about it to video tape it and post it to Snapchat,” Siddons said.

Miller Transportation President John Miller says the driver was not texting, instead using the GPS app "WAZE."

“She was on the highway. There was an accident," Miller said. They were stopped in stop-and-go traffic. She was looking for a way around the accident.”

Miller says the driver was not in the wrong by using the app.

However, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, a new rule restricts the use of all hand-held mobile devices by commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers. It goes on to say CMV drivers can only use a hands-free phone nearby.

“To me, if the wheels on the bus were going round and round, you should not have been on your phone for any reason,” Siddons said. “In my opinion, she put the children in danger by getting on the app.”

Students on the bus also say the driver was on her phone more than once.

Siddons just says she's just lucky her daughter made it home safely.

“She's my life," she said. "I love her with everything in me and grateful she made it back OK."

Parents we spoke to think the driver should be fired. Miller Transportation tells WDRB they are still looking into the incident.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

