Judge orders Louisville abortion clinic to stay open for 14 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

A Louisville abortion clinic, the only one left in the entire state, will stay open for now.

On Friday, a federal judge ordered the state to keep the EMW Clinic's doors open for two more weeks. 

Steps outside of the clinic, signs are held and prayers are uttered to end abortion. Protesters like Mike Wild walked in silence.

"Used to be the safest place was in a mother's womb," he said. "And it's not that way anymore."

The EMW Clinic in downtown Louisville is the only place in Kentucky that still performs abortions.

"It should've been shut down from the get-go," Wild said.

The clinic was in jeopardy of being shut down by the state on Monday over agreements with a local hospital and ambulance service. But on Friday, a judge issued a temporary restraining order, keeping the clinic open for 14 days.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said it was "surprised and disappointed" by the ruling. That sentiment is shared by members of Kentucky Right to Life. 

"We're very disappointed," said Margie Montgomery, Executive Director of Kentucky Right to Life. "But I think we're winning this battle, the long one."

Pro-choice groups fear that closing the clinic will force more women to self-abort using dangerous methods.

"If this clinic closes, Kentuckians lives are literally in danger," said Marcie Crim, Executive Director of Kentucky Health Justice Network.

KHJN helps women find resources to get abortions. Crim said the organization gets 25 calls for help per week.

"Folks in Kentucky who had abortions scheduled for this coming week, they don't have to fear that they don't get their procedure done," Crim said. "They don't have to wonder what they're going to do or feel as desperate as they did 24 hours ago."

Crim called the order a temporary sigh of relief, but the clinic's future is still unclear. 

Pro-choice groups will host a rally outside the clinic at 2 p.m. Sunday to protest a possible closing.

