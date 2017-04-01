TIMELINE: The Louisville-NCAA men's basketball investigation

The University of Louisville board of trustees on Wednesday approved an NCAA appeal that seeks to overturn an order to vacate records and return NCAA Tournament revenues handed down as punishment for men's basketball violations. Head basketball coach Rick Pitino will appeal his five-game suspension separately.More >>
The University of Louisville baseball team lost to TCU 4-3 Thursday night to end its College World Series run. But in another sense, the Cardinals pulled the biggest upset of the night.More >>
The University of Louisville baseball team lost its coach in the eighth inning, and the game 4-3 to TCU, to depart from this season's College World Series.More >>
Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson wasn't the only Louisville player to have a sensational sophomore season. Now cornerback Jaire Alexander says he thinks even better things are ahead for the Cardinals.More >>
Four years after it first showed up in an online auction and subsequently was reported stolen, a Final Four ring given to Louisville player Chane Behanan after the Cardinals' 2012 Final Four run is again up for bid.More >>
Against a Florida team known for its pitching and defense, Louisville will send junior Kade McClure to the mound looking to advance to within one win of the College World Series finals.More >>
Brendan McKay pitched five tough innings and the Louisville bullpen was dominant as the Cards won their first College World Series game in 10 years, 8-4 over Texas A&M.More >>
The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.More >>
Peyton Siva was a captain of the University of Louisville’s 2013 NCAA championship team. Chane Behanan was a key ingredient in the championship, with 24 points and 17 rebounds in the second halves of the Cardinals two Final Four victories.More >>
The University of Louisville will mount an aggressive appeal of the NCAA's ruling against its men's basketball program. WDRB's Eric Crawford looks at the issues, and examines their chances.More >>
NCAA Committee on Infractions chief hearing officer Carol Cartwright used the word "repugnant," to describe rules violations committed by the U of L basketball program.More >>
The one person he blames for the sex scandal and the NCAA sanctions.More >>
The NCAA Committee on Infractions ruled on its case with the University of Louisville basketball program Thursday morning.More >>
The committee says it believes student athletes deserve a proper environment.More >>
University of Louisville Interim President Greg Postel says the university will appeal an NCAA requiring punishing the school for a sex scandal involving U of L recruits and players.More >>
A timeline of key events during the NCAA investigation into a sex-for-recruits scandal within the University of Louisville basketball program.More >>
