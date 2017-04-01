TIMELINE: The Louisville-NCAA men's basketball investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since Katina Powell went to work on a tell-all book about her experiences providing strippers and prostitutes for recruits and players in the University of Louisville men’s basketball dorm, the school and its program have found themselves on a difficult road of investigation and NCAA sanctions.

The following was compiled by NCAA investigators, and included in a response to the university on March 17, 2017. It’s instructive to look back to see how events, and the investigation, unfolded.

August 2015 – The institution learned of allegations that Andre McGee, then men's basketball program assistant (2010-11 and 2011-12 academic years), director of basketball operations (2012-13 academic year through April 2014) and representative of the institution's athletics interests while a University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) assistant men's basketball coach (April through July 2014), arranged for the provision of alcohol and adult entertainment in Minardi Hall, a campus dormitory.

September 4, 2015 – The institution interviewed McGee.

Between September 4 and 9, 2015 – The institution reported to the NCAA enforcement staff that it received information related to the possible providing of impermissible inducements involving the men's basketball program, and the enforcement staff agreed to allow the institution to begin an independent inquiry into the possible violations.

September 9-11, 2015 – The institution interviewed numerous then men's basketball student-athletes and men's basketball non-coaching staff members.

September 28, 2015 – The institution provided the enforcement staff the results of its initial inquiry.

September 29, 2015 – The institution and enforcement staff began a joint investigation of possible violations of NCAA legislation involving McGee's providing impermissible offers and inducements and extra benefits to men's basketball prospects and student-athletes.

October 21, 2015 – The enforcement staff provided the institution a verbal notice of inquiry.

October 23, 2015 – McGee resigned from UMKC.

October 26 and 27, 2015 – The institution and enforcement staff conducted the initial round of campus interviews at the institution.

December 3, 2015 – The institution's police department communicated to the enforcement staff that it was conducting a criminal investigation related to the subject matter of the institution and enforcement staff's investigation.

February 10, 2016 – Scott Cox, McGee's attorney, informed the enforcement staff that McGee would not interview with the enforcement staff or provide telephone records while facing possible state or federal criminal charges.

April 26, 2016 – The institution and enforcement staff interviewed Rick Pitino, head men's basketball coach.

May 20, 2016 – The enforcement staff requested Brandon Williams, former men's basketball program assistant, to provide copies of his cellular telephone records dated June 1 through September 30, 2014.

June 1, 2016 -- Cox informed the enforcement staff that McGee would not grant it an interview or provide requested telephone or bank records.

June 6, 2016 – The enforcement staff provided Williams a second written request for his telephone records.

June 30, 2016 – The enforcement staff provided Williams a third written request for his telephone records.

July 11, 2016 – The institution informed the enforcement staff that Williams communicated to it that he would not be providing the requested telephone records.

August 17, 2016 – The institution and enforcement staff interviewed Williams, and he refused to provide the enforcement staff with the requested records or execute a release to obtain his telephone records.

October 17, 2016 – The notice of allegations was sent to the president of the institution, Pitino, McGee and Williams.

January 12, 2017 – Cox submitted a letter stating that McGee was unable to respond to the notice of allegations because of a pending criminal investigation.

January 13, 2017 – Peter Ginsburg, Williams' attorney, requested an extension to submit Williams' response to the notice of allegations.

January 17, 2017 – The institution submitted its response to the notice of allegations.

January 17, 2017 – Pitino submitted his initial response to the notice of allegations.

January 30, 2017 – Brandon Williams submitted his initial response to the notice of allegations.

February 17, 2017 – Cox informed the enforcement staff that McGee would not participate in a prehearing conference at that time.

February 21, 2017 – The enforcement staff conducted a prehearing conference with the institution.

February 22, 2017 – The enforcement staff conducted a prehearing conference with Pitino.

February 23, 2017 – The enforcement staff conducted a prehearing conference with Ginsburg on behalf of Williams.

March 17, 2017 – The enforcement staff submitted its reply and statement of the case to a hearing panel of the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions, the institution and involved individuals.

