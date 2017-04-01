Exhibit dedicated to 'The Hunger Games' begins Saturday at Frazi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Exhibit dedicated to 'The Hunger Games' begins Saturday at Frazier History Museum

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can enter the world of Panem starting on Saturday.

The Hunger Games exhibit is opening at the Frazier History Museum.

Fans can put themselves in the action with high-tech and hands-on interactive set re-creations.

Oscar-winner and Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence was one of the stars of the series.

The museum says a portion of the ticket sales will benefit the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation.

"The Hunger Games: The Exhibition" runs through September 10.

