Woman proposes to boyfriend during hockey game's kiss cam

(FOX NEWS) -- He said yes.

A woman this week got down on one knee and asked her boyfriend to marry her while they were on a "kiss cam" at an American Hockey League game.

The kiss cam at the Grand Rapids Griffins game was cutting in and out from couple to couple. Faith Hill's "This Kiss" was playing in the background and the couple locked lips. The screen then read: “Anthony will you marry me?”

The camera cuts back to the couple and the woman is seen taking out what appeared to be a ring box and getting down on one knee.

The crowd cheered. The man, who appeared to be holding a beer, said yes and leaned in for a kiss. The two laughed and then gave each other a high-five.

Some commentors on social media reportedly took issue with with the woman-- in this instance-- proposing to her boyfriend.

KHOU reported that a woman who identified herself as the bride-to-be asked commenters to keep the negative remarks to themselves.

“I am the woman in the video.. our relationship has been over the course of almost seven years and he proposed after our third year and had a break up going into our sixth year. I proposed this time showing him I know he is the one for me and I want to spend the rest of my life with him. Keep negative comments to yourself please, thank you! Have a blessed [day.]”

