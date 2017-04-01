Death investigation underway after woman found dead in Shawnee home

A woman who posted a photo of herself on social media staring at images on a cell phone told us it didn't take long for it to go viral.More >>
A woman who posted a photo of herself on social media staring at images on a cell phone told us it didn't take long for it to go viral.More >>
A Milwaukee man and woman say they were charged almost $900 for their Uber ride to a concert.More >>
A Milwaukee man and woman say they were charged almost $900 for their Uber ride to a concert.More >>
The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.More >>
Police say the suspect had her 6-year-old daughter open display cases, grab items and hand them to her.More >>
Police say the suspect had her 6-year-old daughter open display cases, grab items and hand them to her.More >>
Rescue workers found the 15-year-old's body after he drowned Friday night in Knox County.More >>
Rescue workers found the 15-year-old's body after he drowned Friday night in Knox County.More >>
It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the ramp from I-264 east to I-64 east.More >>
It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on the ramp from I-264 east to I-64 east.More >>
The westbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway were shut down for about five hours.More >>
The westbound lanes of the Bluegrass Parkway were shut down for about five hours.More >>
Cities all around Louisville are celebrating the 4th of July this week.More >>
Cities all around Louisville are celebrating the 4th of July this week.More >>