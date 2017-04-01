Middletown road closed after train derails - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Middletown road closed after train derails

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in Middletown. 

MetroSafe tells WDRB crews responded to the scene around 6:42 p.m. Saturday at Old LaGrange Road and Chamberlain Lane. 

At least two of the train's cars were derailed. 

Officials advise the portion of Old LaGrange Road near the derailment will be closed for at least 24 hours while crews work to clear the scene. 

We will provide any updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

