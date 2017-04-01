Louisville man arrested on drug charges in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is being held in an Indiana jail without bond on drug charges.

According to a release, an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over 31-year-old Reginald Gerton of Louisville in Vanderburgh County on Friday at 10 p.m. after he turned left onto a road that only allowed right turns, and did not use a turn signal.

Officials say Gerton was driving on a suspended driver's license, and a K-9 unit uncovered a small amount of crystal meth in the vehicle upon further investigation.

Gerton is charged with possession of meth.

