Louisville man arrested on drug charges in southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man arrested on drug charges in southern Indiana

Reginald Gerton Reginald Gerton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is being held in an Indiana jail without bond on drug charges. 

According to a release, an Indiana State Police trooper pulled over 31-year-old Reginald Gerton of Louisville in Vanderburgh County on Friday at 10 p.m. after he turned left onto a road that only allowed right turns, and did not use a turn signal. 

Officials say Gerton was driving on a suspended driver's license, and a K-9 unit uncovered a small amount of crystal meth in the vehicle upon further investigation. 

Gerton is charged with possession of meth.

