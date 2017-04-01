Local distiller honors veterans with new bottle to be sold natio - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local distiller honors veterans with new bottle to be sold nationwide

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the ultimate way to pay it forward for our country's bravest men and women.

Every hero has a story and a local distiller is making sure those stories are told.

Adam Popp was wounded in Afghanistan when disarming an enemy explosive device.

During his 18-month recovery, he pledged to help other veterans.

Saturday, Evan Williams recognized him as a true American hero, and recognized his bravery with a special red, white, and blue bottle to be sold nationwide.

The limited edition bottles will be available exclusively during the month of May for Memorial Day and extending through July 4.

Six veterans are honored every year, and $10,000  is given to that veteran's favorite charity.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.