Louisville Zoo kicks off month-long Earth Day celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Earth Day is at the end of this month, but hundreds of people were getting a jump on the celebrations at the Louisville Zoo Saturday.

'Party for the Planet' is a month-long celebration including keeper presentations, art contests, and conservation-minded events.

Mayor Greg Fisher was on hand to announce the winners of the 'TrashFormation' student recycle art contest.

Students took recycled items and made them into art.

Other activities included a shoe drive, Easter Egg hunts, and days with reduced admission prices.

