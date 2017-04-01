LACETT | Cards crushed by Cavs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Cards crushed by Cavs

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Following a loss Friday at home, the 16th ranked Virginia Cavs wanted revenge on the 2nd ranked Louisville Cardinals and they got it.

Behind Pavin Smith’s grand slam in the fifth inning, the Cavs offense exploded in an 11-2 win Saturday at Davenport Field in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Junior Right hander Kade McClure picked up the loss for Louisville, giving up  5 runs, 3 earned in 4 and a third innings.

Junior Devin Hairston was responsible for Louisville’s only offensive surge. Hairston connected on his fifth home run of the season in the third inning off Virginia’s Evan Sperling.

The two teams will play one more time Sunday in the rubber match of the three game series. First pitch is at 1pm ET.

