Local Cattlemen's Association heads west to help forest fire vic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local Cattlemen's Association heads west to help forest fire victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Loaded up and shipped out. The Breckinridge County Cattlemen's Association is now heading west.

They packed seven semi-trucks with supplies Saturday morning and headed to Kansas to help those affected by forest fires.

A local trucking company volunteered to drive the lumber posts, hay, and supplies to ranches where more than 2 million acres were destroyed by fires and six lives were lost.

The president of the association says there was no hesitation in helping those who helped them decades ago.

"Farmers supporting farmers.  Back in the 80's when we had a drought they shipped hay in here so we are just returning the favors so, I mean, farmers have to stand behind each other," said President Bobby Bell. 

Two Kentucky families also drove to Kansas to help rebuild some of the fences that were destroyed in the fires.

