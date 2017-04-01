Home of the Innocents celebrates completion of neighborhood mura - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Home of the Innocents celebrates completion of neighborhood mural

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and for the past week as part of WDRB's Community Campaign, we teamed up with Home of the Innocents to showcase a very special piece of art.

Saturday afternoon live bands, food trucks, and vendors gathered at the Butchertown Market to see the completion of a neighborhood mural.

It's part of a project called "Paint Your Heart Out," representing children served by the Home of the Innocents.

The home is where the region's vulnerable children find emotion, physical, and intellectual support to transform their lives.

It's a big, but meaningful project for everyone involved.

If you want to check out a time-lapse of everything that went in to making this mural a reality, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

