Indebted to Ohio, Pence returns to vow ObamaCare fight 'ain't over'

Three of those pardons went to Louisvillians.

Three of those pardons went to Louisvillians.

Three people from two different families died in the same car during a tragic car crash over the weekend on Bluegrass Parkway.

Three people from two different families died in the same car during a tragic car crash over the weekend on Bluegrass Parkway.

Police say the suspect had her 6-year-old daughter open display cases, grab items and hand them to her.

Police say the suspect had her 6-year-old daughter open display cases, grab items and hand them to her.

Police say Louisville mom used daughter to shoplift from department store

Police say Louisville mom used daughter to shoplift from department store

Cities all around Louisville are celebrating the 4th of July this week.

Cities all around Louisville are celebrating the 4th of July this week.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

An 18-year-old man is in jail after authorities say his plan to burglarize a Nelson County home was thwarted by a Basset Hound named Pig.

An 18-year-old man is in jail after authorities say his plan to burglarize a Nelson County home was thwarted by a Basset Hound named Pig.

Nelson County man holds burglar at gunpoint with help of family dog

Nelson County man holds burglar at gunpoint with help of family dog

Horse owners in Shelby County are not happy after several horses crashed through fences after being spooked by neighborhood fireworks. Aloha Team Farms has 68 horses on property and dozens were at pasture when mortar fireworks were shot off Saturday night causing the horses to panic.

Horse owners in Shelby County are not happy after several horses crashed through fences after being spooked by neighborhood fireworks. Aloha Team Farms has 68 horses on property and dozens were at pasture when mortar fireworks were shot off Saturday night causing the horses to panic.

A woman who posted a photo of herself on social media staring at images on a cell phone told us it didn't take long for it to go viral.

A woman who posted a photo of herself on social media staring at images on a cell phone told us it didn't take long for it to go viral.

Picture of Hartford, Ky. woman sharing images with Louisville Zoo gorilla has gone viral | INTERVIEW

Picture of Hartford, Ky. woman sharing images with Louisville Zoo gorilla has gone viral | INTERVIEW

(FOX NEWS) -- Vice President Pence said Saturday in Ohio that President Trump’s effort to overhaul ObamaCare “ain’t over yet,” trying to assure voters in the battleground state that he and Trump will make good on their winning campaign promise.

Trump suffered a major defeat in late-March when the GOP-led House could not pass an overhaul bill.

However, the president now appears willing to resort to more hardball tactics, including negotiating next time with Democrats and backing 2018 primary challenges against members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who led the opposition to House leadership’s overhaul bill.

Texas Republican Rep. Blake Farenthold later Saturday expressed concerns on Fox News about both tactics, saying that working with Democrats will likely result in a more liberal-leaning bill, which will further alienate more GOP conservatives in Congress.

“If you move further to the left, you’re not just going to lose the Freedom Caucus,” he said. “You’ll lose people like me.”

Farenthold also suggested a recent White House tweet about backing GOP primary challenges and courting congressional Democrats is “the wrong way” to get overhaul legislation passed.

“It ain’t over yet,” Pence said about ObamaCare during a roundtable discuss Saturday at Dynalab, in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, that largely focused on jobs. “You can take that to the bank.”

“I’m really here to ask one simple question,” Pence also told the small group that including Ohio GOP Sen. Rob Portman, whose support for Trump helped him become the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 2004.

“With this group right here, you have a car (dealer), a flag maker and a pizza maker,” Portman said. “You have a great group of entrepreneurs here.”

Pence said that the administration has created about 500,000 new jobs in its roughly first 10 weeks and that Trump remains focused on tax reform and improving the country’s infrastructure.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.