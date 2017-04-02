Going behind the scenes of Down Syndrome of Louisville's newscas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Going behind the scenes of Down Syndrome of Louisville's newscast

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Down Syndrome of Louisville has launched its own newscast that gives members a chance to tell their own stories. WDRB got a behind the scenes look at how the organization puts it together.

The show is part of the adult day program at DSL, which helps members learn life skills through different projects.

Teacher Ethan Holsteen launched the newscast at the beginning of the year. "Whenever I talk about the DSL News from the beginning, it's like sheer thrill," said Holsteen.

Using a green screen, some lights and a camera, Holsteen records segments the members come up with themselves. They research topics, and even write scripts. "I need to write what it says on the computer on the paper and then Ethan, I'll give him the paper and he types it in on the computer," said Camille Koepper, a DSL member.

A computer acts as the teleprompter. "When I see the green, I know when to start. And when I see the yellow I know to stop and let Camille talk," said Laura Smith, who is part of the class.

With a little editing magic, DSL News goes live. With each show they record, students learn skills they can use outside the classroom. "Research skills and we're working on writing as they write their information down. We're also working on public speaking skills as they're presenting their scripts," said Holsteen.

Holsteen says he's already seen a difference in his students.

For the newscasters of DSL, the newscast means much more than life skills. It means telling their own stories, in their own words. "I think it's important because everybody out in the world needs to know about Down Syndrome and how they can learn from that," said Smith.

"Their stories are important because again they're just normal people and we need to hear that, because sometimes we don't think that," said Holsteen.

So far the group has done five newscasts. Their latest show is live now and can be viewed on the Down Syndrome of Louisville YouTube page.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.