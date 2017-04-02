Going behind the scenes of Down Syndrome of Louisville's newscast

Three people from two different families died in the same car during a tragic car crash over the weekend on Bluegrass Parkway.

Police say the suspect had her 6-year-old daughter open display cases, grab items and hand them to her.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

Cities all around Louisville are celebrating the 4th of July this week.

An 18-year-old man is in jail after authorities say his plan to burglarize a Nelson County home was thwarted by a Basset Hound named Pig.

Horse owners in Shelby County are not happy after several horses crashed through fences after being spooked by neighborhood fireworks. Aloha Team Farms has 68 horses on property and dozens were at pasture when mortar fireworks were shot off Saturday night causing the horses to panic.

A woman who posted a photo of herself on social media staring at images on a cell phone told us it didn't take long for it to go viral.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Down Syndrome of Louisville has launched its own newscast that gives members a chance to tell their own stories. WDRB got a behind the scenes look at how the organization puts it together.

The show is part of the adult day program at DSL, which helps members learn life skills through different projects.

Teacher Ethan Holsteen launched the newscast at the beginning of the year. "Whenever I talk about the DSL News from the beginning, it's like sheer thrill," said Holsteen.

Using a green screen, some lights and a camera, Holsteen records segments the members come up with themselves. They research topics, and even write scripts. "I need to write what it says on the computer on the paper and then Ethan, I'll give him the paper and he types it in on the computer," said Camille Koepper, a DSL member.

A computer acts as the teleprompter. "When I see the green, I know when to start. And when I see the yellow I know to stop and let Camille talk," said Laura Smith, who is part of the class.

With a little editing magic, DSL News goes live. With each show they record, students learn skills they can use outside the classroom. "Research skills and we're working on writing as they write their information down. We're also working on public speaking skills as they're presenting their scripts," said Holsteen.

Holsteen says he's already seen a difference in his students.

For the newscasters of DSL, the newscast means much more than life skills. It means telling their own stories, in their own words. "I think it's important because everybody out in the world needs to know about Down Syndrome and how they can learn from that," said Smith.

"Their stories are important because again they're just normal people and we need to hear that, because sometimes we don't think that," said Holsteen.

So far the group has done five newscasts. Their latest show is live now and can be viewed on the Down Syndrome of Louisville YouTube page.

