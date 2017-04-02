From car dealer to opera singer, Elizabethtown man brings his ta - WDRB 41 Louisville News

From car dealer to opera singer, Elizabethtown man brings his talents to Lexington

Posted: Updated:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man went from selling cars to singing opera. Anthony Clark Evans made his Metropolitan Opera debut last month.

Now he's back in the Bluegrass to perform in Lexington.

Five years ago, Anthony Clark Evans spent his days walking the lot at Swope Toyota in Elizabethtown. "I wasn't extremely good at it. I was okay at it and people liked me," said Evans.

He'd studied voice at Murray State University, but money problems forced him to drop out. So he got married and made a life in Elizabethtown selling cars. But music kept singing to him. "I just had that itch. I had to get out there because there's something about singing that is way more fun than sitting at a desk," said Evans.

In 2012, he decided to audition for the Metropolitan Opera's National Council Auditions, which can act as a path to success for singers. He won regionals in Memphis. 

"On to the next round and the next round and the next round, and I just happened to be one of the winners," said Evans.

Five years later, the baritone's unconventional rise in the opera world continues to follow him. "The opera singers go you're a car salesman? Renee Fleming the first time I met her said 'Hi how you doing? Were you really a car salesman'?"

He spent ten months on the road last year performing in opera houses in places like Chicago and San Francisco. In February, he made his Metropolitan Opera debut. Despite performing on one of the most prestigious stages in the world, Evans says coming back home to Elizabethtown keeps him grounded. 

"When I come home, I just turn that off and go into being daddy again," said Evans.

His latest gig keeps him closer to home. He's performing in an Easter Oratorio "Thy Will Be Done" at UK's Singletary Center for the Arts. It's the first time in four years he's performed in his home state. "It's very much a dream for me to be able to do it, but I don't take that for granted either. I know I'm lucky to be able to do this," said Evans.

"Thy Will Be Done" will be performed on Sunday at 4 p.m. in Lexington.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

