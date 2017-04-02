Pro-choice advocates rallying to support last abortion clinic in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal judge's ruling will keep the last abortion clinic in the Commonwealth open -- for now.

Several groups are coming together to fight for the Louisville clinic on Sunday.



The EMW Women's Surgical Center on West Market Street is the last remaining abortion clinic in the Commonwealth.



The clinic says it was in jeopardy of shutting down on Monday -- in a dispute with the state over agreements with a local hospital and an ambulance service.

The clinic sued for the right to stay open, and on Friday a federal judge issued a restraining order siding with the clinic.

The temporary stay will keep the clinic's doors open for 14 more days.

A spokesperson for the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services said the license for the clinic is not in immediate jeopardy -- and that a final decision on the matter would wait until after a due process hearing.

That spokesperson also said the Cabinet is surprised and disappointed by the ruling.

Several pro-choice groups plan to rally at the clinic. They say they're showing up to tell Governor Matt Bevin and Frankfort how much Kentuckians need access to safe, legal abortions.



The rally has a scheduled start time of 2 p.m.

