Tips for men's Derby fashion

NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby is just a few weeks away, which means it's time to start thinking about what to wear. Him Gentleman's Boutique in New Albany gave WDRB some tips on what men can wear to the races.

The downtown store opened a few months ago, and features high end fashion, including sport coats, shoes and hats. 

Co-owners Todd Sharp and Ross Wallace say Derby time is a chance to get dressed up. Men can opt for a sports coat in a bold color or print.

For those who are more conservative, consider mixing in fun socks or a lapel pin to jazz up your ensemble.

Him Gentleman's Boutique is located at 314 Pearl Street in downtown New Albany.

