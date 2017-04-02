Indiana suspect wounded after shootout with police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say officers shot a man after police responded to a domestic disturbance call.

According to a news release, the incident happened Saturday around 3:30 a.m. Indiana State Police and officers with the Jennings County Sheriff's Department responded to a residence in the 5000 block of North County Road 750 East in Butlerville.

Police say following "an initial altercation where at lease one shot was fired," a woman left the home and went to a nearby residence to get help.

Officials say when police arrived at the home, 25-year-old Charles Mays came outside and fired shots at officers.

Investigators say Indiana State Police troopers and officers with the Jennings County Sheriff's Department fired back.

Mays went back inside the home and refused to surrender to police.

Indiana State Police negotiators and the Indiana State Police Emergency Response Team also came to the scene.

Officials remained in contact with Mays throughout the day, before he came out of the home and surrendered to police at around 7:45 p.m.

Police say Mays received immediate medical attention for injuries he sustained during the incident.

He was taken to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital in North Vernon to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say once Mays is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Jennings County Jail.

Authorities say Mays will face several preliminary charges including attempted murder, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and battery.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting have not been released.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.