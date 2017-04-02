Indiana Democrat to back Gorsuch nomination to Supreme Court - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana Democrat to back Gorsuch nomination to Supreme Court

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly says he'll support the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Donnelly announced his decision on Sunday, calling Gorsuch "a qualified jurist who will base his decisions on his understanding of the law and is well-respected among his peers."

Donnelly faces a tough re-election next year. He joins two other moderate Democrats who are backing Gorsuch and are up for re-election in states Trump won. They are Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota.

The 49-year-old Gorsuch has served more than a decade as a federal appeals court judge based in Denver.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

