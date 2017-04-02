Hundreds rally in Louisville outside Kentucky's last remaining abortion clinic

Michael Tungate was taken off life support about a month after the crash.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – More than 300 rallied outside the EMW Women’s Clinic in downtown Louisville on Sunday to support a federal judge’s decision to keep the clinic open.

The clinic located on W. Market St. is the only remaining abortion clinic in the state of Kentucky. On Friday a federal judged granted a 14-day stay. The clinic was in jeopardy of closing by the state over agreements with local hospital and ambulance service.

Several of those Sunday held signs and chanted “my body my choice” and “Trust women” in an effort for Frankfort to take notice of those who rely on the clinic.

It’s a personal message for pro-choice supporter Bonnie Lyons who had an abortion when she was 18.

“Years ago when this happened to me it was illegal and I had nobody,” Lyons said. “I had to travel hundreds of miles because there was no choice for me.”

LMPD Officers blocked two lanes of traffic on W. Market Street as a precaution to keep the crowd in order.

About 20 feet way from pro-choice supporters, the pro-life members of 40 Days for Life quietly held signs and prayed in opposition to the clinic staying open.

“We hope it closes and then it will give an opportunity for the other places around here – Little Way and Sisters for Life to show the love for both sides – for the women and the baby,” said pro-life supporter Joe Lynch.

At one point both those in support and opposition had megaphones blaring at each other while chanting their messages.

Groups such as Planned Parenthood and Kentucky Health Justice also held signs of support which read “#resist” and “Keep abortion legal and in Kentucky.”

The judge’s decision is only a temporary sigh of relief for those who want the EMW to remain open. The clinic has set up a schedule of briefings this week to sort out the next possible steps in this case.

