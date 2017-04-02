Escaped: Elizabethtown Police asking for help finding pregnant i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Escaped: Elizabethtown Police asking for help finding pregnant inmate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Elizabethtown Police Department and LaRue County Sheriff's Office needs help locating an escaped inmate, according to a release. 

According to the release, the LaRue County Sheriff's Office contacted Elizabethtown Police asking for help locating the inmate.  

Officers say 27-year-old Brittany Zabala was receiving care at Hardin Memorial Hospital when she escaped. She was last seen running towards Woodland Drive from the hospital. 

Zabala is described as a white female with red hair, standing 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and wearing an orange jumpsuit with a pink or purple hair band. She is also roughly 15 weeks pregnant, officials say. 

The release also states the events resulting in her escape are unclear. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elizabethtown Police or the LaRue County Sheriff's Office. 

We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.

