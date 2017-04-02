LMPD investigating shooting on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Dixie Highway in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday evening.

MetroSafe tells WDRB it happened at 9:15 p.m.

One victim was located and taken to the hospital.

We will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.