LMPD investigating shooting on Dixie Highway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating shooting on Dixie Highway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Dixie Highway in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday evening. 

MetroSafe tells WDRB it happened at 9:15 p.m.

One victim was located and taken to the hospital. 

We will provide updates as soon as they become available. 

