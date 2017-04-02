IMAGES | Candlelight vigil held to remember fallen LMPD Officer - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Candlelight vigil held to remember fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A candlelight vigil was held to remember fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman Sunday night at Jefferson Memorial Park in downtown Louisville. 

Hundreds gathered to honor the life of the fallen officer.

"Nick was a happy husband, he was a doting dad," said LMPD Major Andrea Brown. 

Rodman was killed last week when his cruiser was hit by a suspect during a pursuit. 

37-year-old Wathaniel L. Woods was arrested Sunday night and is charged with murder. But that does little to ease the minds of Rodman's family and friends still mourning his loss.

By candlelight, Rodman's family, friends, and fellow officers were reminded that his life and sacrifice will never be forgotten. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

