Road closure expected this week in Bullitt County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Road closure expected this week in Bullitt County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers in Bullitt County will have to deal with a major road closure for the next several days. 

Starting Monday at 12:01 a.m., a portion of KY 61 will be closed for crews to install a new drainage pipe. 

The road will be closed between KY 44 and Adam Shepherd Parkway. 

The work is part of a $40 million project to widen the highway. 

KY 61 will reopen before midnight on Friday, April 7.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

