Louisville keeps it kosher with Jewish food pop-up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville was keeping it kosher this Sunday. 

Rainbow Blossom and Izzy's Kosher catering teamed up for the second year of Keepin' It Kosher, which is a Jewish Food Pop-up. 

In kosher and Jewish cuisine, we're told meat and dairy are always separated.

Last year's pop-up focused on dairy, and this year the focus was on meat.

Organizers say it's a way to expose Louisville to new types of food.

"To kind of celebrate and show off the innovative techniques in jewish cuisine in eastern european jewish cuisine and and show off some of the creatives things going on in that kind of genre," said Sasha Chack, owner of Izzy's Kosher Catering.

The goal is to make the pop-up an annual event.

