LACETT | Spalding's new golf coach inspires

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Despite what his ever present smile suggests, Grant Gupton has not had it easy.

“Grant has had 23 surgeries,” said dad Garry. “In the hospital, the doctor said three times say goodbye to your son. He just has an incredible will to live.”

And it was that will that caught the eye of Spalding Golf Coach Michael Carter. When they first met at a golf tournament last summer, Carter didn’t see a kid that was limited by Down Syndrome. Instead he saw somehow who knew how to live life to the fullest.

“As much as he’s gone through with 23 surgeries, he’s so happy about life and golf, said Carter. “It makes you happy about anything.

So Carter had an idea. He brought Grant to practice one day and asked him a question.

“I said, ‘Hey grant I’m thinking about adding an assistant coach.’ He said, ‘that’s a good idea.’ I said, ‘are you interested in the job?’ He said, ‘yea”

For 27 year old Grant, the decision was a no brainier.

“He (coach) always makes me happy and proud to see him,” said Grant. “I’m so glad to be a part of it.”

And they are glad to have him.

You see Grant knows his golf. He’s actually a gold medal winning golfer in the Special Olympics.

“You have to teach kids to play responsibly,” said Grant. “And to make it right.”

Which is exactly what he does every time he steps on to a course and coaches.

And his most importantly lesson?

“(He teaches) No matter what, you can still smile,” said Carter. “You can still be happy. I think they understand that.”

A wonderful lesson from a wonderful young man.

