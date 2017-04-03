Taste of West Louisville raises money for college bound students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The 3rd Annual Taste of West Louisville, a pre-Derby kick-off, helps college bound high school students.

The event offers flavors from nearly two dozen local food and beverage vendors. Proceeds from the event provide scholarships for future college students in the Louisville area.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by Fredricks Restaurant in the St. Stephen Family Life Center to get a taste of the event. Other restaurants from the area joined in the fun Monday morning.

The Taste of West Louisville

Saturday, April 8th 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

California Community Center

1600 Saint Catherine Street

Tickets: $20

Must be 18 or older

Click here for ticket information

