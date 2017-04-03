Public visitation for Officer Nick Rodman planned Monday; Funeral on Tuesday

Public visitation for Officer Nick Rodman planned Monday; Funera - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Visitation and services are planned for Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman. 

A public visitation is planned Monday from noon to 7 p.m. at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven on Bardstown Road. 

LMPD is asking those planning to attend to park at Ninth & O Baptist Church on Breckenridge Lane. A free shuttle will bring guests to the funeral home from noon to 9:30 p.m. LMPD recruits will be on hand to make sure everything runs smoothly. 

Rodman's funeral is planned Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Blankenbaker campus of Southeast Christian Church.  The 30-year-old died in the line of duty last week.  Rodman was severely injured in a car crash as he joined the pursuit of a suspect in west Louisville. He died the next day from his injuries.  He will be buried at Cave Hill cemetery.

Officiating at the service for Rodman will be Bill Weedman, a retired LMPD officer of 30 years, who currently serves as a volunteer chaplain for the department.  Also scheduled to speak at the memorial are Mayor Greg Fischer, Police Chief Steve Conrad, and Rick Beahl, retired Jeffersontown police officer and friend of the family.

Visitation: Monday, April 3, 2017
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. -- Family visitation only.
12 p.m. - 7 p.m. -- Public visitation.
8 p.m. -- Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Service.
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218

Memorial Service: Tuesday, April 4, 2017
11 a.m.
Southeast Christian Church
920 Blankenbaker Parkway
Louisville, Ky. 40243

Burial and Graveside Service: Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Will be held immediately following the memorial service.
Cave Hill Cemetery
401 Baxter Avenue
Louisville, Ky. 40204

