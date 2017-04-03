John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged at WrestleMania

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella finished off their opponents at WrestleMania and then decided to take on what could be their biggest challenge yet: Marriage.
Cena got down on one knee after the pair defeated The Miz and Marse in a tag team match Sunday at WrestleMania 33. A tweet from WWE showed Cena proposing with a diamond ring.
He said he had been waiting "so long" to ask her to marry him. She said yes and planted a kiss on him.
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.