John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged at WrestleMania

John Cena and Nikki Bella get engaged at WrestleMania

Posted: Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella finished off their opponents at WrestleMania and then decided to take on what could be their biggest challenge yet: Marriage.

Cena got down on one knee after the pair defeated The Miz and Marse in a tag team match Sunday at WrestleMania 33. A tweet from WWE showed Cena proposing with a diamond ring.

He said he had been waiting "so long" to ask her to marry him.  She said yes and planted a kiss on him.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

