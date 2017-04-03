LMPD investigating after woman shot in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the back in the Portland neighborhood early Monday.

It happened around 10 a.m. on North 29th Street near Slevin Street. That's where police say a woman in her 20s was shot in the back.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous.

