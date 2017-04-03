POLICE: Manager of Louisville Rafferty's stabbed in the back aft - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Manager of Louisville Rafferty's stabbed in the back after argument over bill

Caleb Fast (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Caleb Fast (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man who stabbed a manager at a local restaurant during an argument over the suspect's bill.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Saturday night at the Rafferty's at 3601 Springhurst Boulevard.

Police say 23-year-old Caleb Fast was paying his bill, when his credit card was declined. According to the arrest report, he then tried to leave without paying his bill.

The manager told Fast not to leave, and the two began fighting, according to police. That's when Fast allegedly pulled a knife and cut him in the back.

Police arrived a short time later and confronted Fast, who allegedly admitted to the incident. He was arrested and charged with second degree assault.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

