Crews begin bridge replacement on Eastern Parkway - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews begin bridge replacement on Eastern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on a bridge replacement project started Monday on Eastern Parkway.

Eastern Parkway will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Poplar Level Road and Royal Avenue. Traffic will use the westbound lanes so crews can demolish the old bridge on the existing eastbound lanes of Eastern Parkway.

The bridge being replaced was built in 1954.

The work is expected to be in November.

