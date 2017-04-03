McConnell expresses confidence that Congress will avoid governme - WDRB 41 Louisville News

McConnell expresses confidence that Congress will avoid government shutdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's confident Congress will avoid a government shutdown.

The current government spending law expires later this month.

When asked on Fox News about whether Republicans will include items like President Trump's border wall or defunding Planned Parenthood in the new budget, McConnell said they plan to negotiate all those items within this funding bill.

"I'm confident Senate Democrats are not going to want to shut down the government," McConnell said. "They use to use that against us all the time and I think it worked pretty effectively for them. And I can't imagine that they would want to acquire the government shutdown label."

Republicans will need support from a few Democrats to pass a funding bill.

Congress must also pass a debt ceiling increase to avoid the government defaulting on its debts.

