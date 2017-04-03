Hundreds expected at funeral for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.More >>
The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.More >>
Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.More >>
Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.More >>
Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.More >>
Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old Indiana girl.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 19-year-old Indiana girl.More >>
More than 100 people met Wednesday evening at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown to pray for answers in Crystal Rogers' disappearance.More >>
More than 100 people met Wednesday evening at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown to pray for answers in Crystal Rogers' disappearance.More >>
Former Louisville standout Donovan Mitchell, who signed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, is off to a hot start in NBA Summer League play.More >>
Former Louisville standout Donovan Mitchell, who signed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, is off to a hot start in NBA Summer League play.More >>
The aftermath of the Fourth of July fireworks is still being felt by pet owners.More >>
The aftermath of the Fourth of July fireworks is still being felt by pet owners.More >>
Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport has signed an extension with the school that will keep him as head men's basketball coach until his retirement.More >>
Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport has signed an extension with the school that will keep him as head men's basketball coach until his retirement.More >>