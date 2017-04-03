Hundreds expected at funeral for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds expected at funeral for LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The funeral for Officer Nick Rodman is Tuesday at Southeast Christian Church, one week after the violent crash that took his life.

Hundreds of people are expected at the service, which starts at 11 a.m. at the church on Blankenbaker Parkway. Retired LMPD officer Bill Weedman is officiating the service. He currently volunteers as a chaplain for the department. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, and retired Jeffersontown police officer Rick Beahl are also expected to speak.

Officer Rodman's burial and graveside service is at Cave Hill Cemetery immediately following his funeral.

A procession will lead his body down I-64 west to the Grinstead Drive exit. From Grinstead Drive, the procession will turn right on Cherokee Road, then right into Cave Hill Cemetery. Trimarc is warning drivers along I-64 west that traffic will be tied up between noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Funeral: Tuesday, April 4, 2017
11 a.m.
Southeast Christian Church
920 Blankenbaker Parkway
Louisville, Ky. 40243

Procession Route:
Exit Southeast Christian Church (920 Blankenbaker Pkwy)
Right onto Blankenbaker Pkwy
Merge onto I-64W
Follow I-64W to Grinstead Road  (exit 8)
Exit onto Grinstead Road
Left turn onto Grinstead Road
Follow Grinstead Road to Cherokee Road
Right onto Cherokee Road
Right into Cave Hill cemetery (701 Cave Hill Rd)

Burial and Graveside Service: Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Will be held immediately following the funeral.
Cave Hill Cemetery
401 Baxter Avenue
Louisville, Ky. 40204

