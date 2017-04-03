Milton Metz named Louisville's newest hometown hero - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Milton Metz named Louisville's newest hometown hero

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local broadcast legend has been named Louisville's newest hometown hero.

On April 10 a banner of Milton Metz will be installed on the west side of the Architection building at Fifth and Market Streets. He's best known as one of the first radio talk show hosts in the country. 

His nighttime show was on the radio from the late 1950s through 1993.

Metz also interviewed numerous celebrities at the Kentucky Derby every year and hosted a midday TV talk show.

He died January 12 at 95 years old. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
