Shepherdsville mom allegedly dragged 7-year-old down road, causing severe injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shepherdsville mother has been arrested after police say she physically dragged her 7-year-old child down the road, causing severe injuries.

According to an arrest warrant, it happened on Tuesday, March 14, at 3:30 a.m.

Shepherdsville Police say an officer found the child, "in the middle of the road, screaming and yelling" on Hwy. 44 West, near Plum Street. Police say she was wearing only a short-sleeve shirt and panties, despite the fact that the temperature was only 35 degrees outside during a snow-rain mix.

Police say 28-year-old Leanna Stephens, the child's mother, was described as being "under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs" and that the child said she pushed her to the ground and pulled her down the street.

The 7-year-old suffered, "severe and minor lacerations," according to police.

A warrant was issued for Stephens' arrest on Tuesday, March 21. She was arrested by Shepherdsville Police at her home on Friday evening. She's charged with first degree criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12, and first degree wanton endangerment.

The condition of the child is not known, but a spokesperson for the Shepherdsville Police Department says her injuries did not require hospitalization. That child was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services, and no further updates on her condition will be provided, due to privacy issues.

