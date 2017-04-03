Teen accused of assaulting LMPD officer after allegedly breaking - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teen accused of assaulting LMPD officer after allegedly breaking into home near J'town High School

Owen Rumpel during a court appearance on April 3, 2017. Owen Rumpel during a court appearance on April 3, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teen is accused of assaulting an LMPD officer after committing a burglary. 

When responding to a break-in at a home near Jeffersontown High School early Saturday morning, police say they found 19-year-old Owen Rumpel inside. Officers say Rumpel was hostile toward them, but agreed to come out.

Once outside, he allegedly became aggressive and punched an officer. After a brief struggle, police were able to handcuff Rumpel.

Rumpel is charged with burglary, assault, and resisting arrest. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf Monday morning. 

