Louisville man accused of threatening victims with bat, robbing local business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man accused of robbery and assault.

Durand Hampton, 36, was arrested Friday night in the 2800 block of 7th Street Road, near Phyllis and Arcade Avenues.

According to a police report, Hampton entered a business on Friday night and "came around the counter while wearing a ski mask and holding a bat."

Police say Hampton threatened to hurt two people with the bat if they did not give him money.

Officials say Hampton took $500 from the business and then left the scene.

Authorities say Hampton was seen going across a street to some apartments.

Police were then called. Investigators say the victims believe Hampton may have been a previous customer at the business.

According to police, the apartment landlord gave officers information about a specific apartment. That's where police spoke to a third victim. Officials say the victim, who was a female, stated Hampton hit her in the shoulder with the bat. The victim also suffered swelling and redness to her eye, according to police.

After getting permission to search the apartment, police say a mask was found.

Hampton is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 11.

