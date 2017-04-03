GUEST POV | Kentucky's 2017 General Assembly

A police officer was shot to death early Wednesday, ambushed inside her command post RV by an ex-convict who once ranted online about his treatment in prison and about police getting away with killing people, authorities said. He was later killed after pulling a gun on police.

Police say it started when she broke into the medicine cabinet and put anti-psychotic drugs in a caregiver's Pepsi -- but that was just the start of her plan.

Elizabethtown woman accused of trying to sedate and murder caregiver

Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.

Off-duty McDonald's employee hops behind cash register to help overwhelmed co-workers

An inmate mistakenly left alone overnight at a Kentucky courthouse has been returned to jail.

Police say he was holding the child between himself and the officers...

POLICE: Sonora man used 2-year-old girl as human shield during arrest

It happened Saturday in Hammond, Indiana, near Gary.

Teen shot in the head by stray bullet at 4th of July celebration

Police say a 10-year-old girl was swimming when she touched what she thought was a body.

Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.

By Dave Adkisson

President and CEO, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

The 2017 Kentucky General Assembly ended in Frankfort Thursday night, and even though it was only a short, 30-day session, it was historic. The first five days – back in January – were probably the most productive five days in the history of the legislature.

From the beginning, legislative leaders kept a clear business-minded focus on “How can we move Kentucky forward?” “How can we create more quality jobs?”

Several key measures that the business community has advocated for years were approved:

A right to work law that will encourage more companies to locate in Kentucky.

Repeal of the prevailing wage law, so public construction projects can be bid at market rates.

Several bills aimed at improving the legal climate for businesses.

Allowing charter schools that can improve education in some areas of Kentucky.

Civil justice reforms that will help ex-offenders get jobs and become productive.

And a bill to modernize our telecommunications laws.

Even with all of these victories, two huge issues facing Kentucky had to wait: public pensions and tax reform.

Everyone is currently waiting on a report from the state’s pension experts about how deep a financial hole we’re in with our public pension systems. That report is expected in the next few months, and the problem will hopefully be tackled in a special session of the legislature later this year……probably coupled with tax reform.

On behalf of the Kentucky Chamber, we applaud the success of the 2017 General Assembly. We look forward to working with the governor and legislature to solve these and other challenges we face.

I’m Dave Adkisson, and that’s my Point of View.