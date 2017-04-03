LMPD Traffic control officer involved in crash on I-64 near 9th - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD Traffic control officer involved in crash on I-64 near 9th Street ramp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD Traffic Control Officer on her way to help a stranded motorist was involved in a crash early Monday on Interstate 64 near downtown Louisville. 

It happened a little after 10:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the 9th Street ramp. That's where police say the driver of an Isuzu Rodeo hit the officer's Ford Escape while trying to pass the officer.

The Isuzu overturned and came to rest on its roof. 

Police say the driver of the Isuzu was injured in the crash, but the officer had no visible injuries. Both drivers were taken to University Hospital and are expected to be OK. 

Traffic was backed up for several miles while crews cleared the scene. 

