Indiana State Police arrest armed robbery suspect after tip from - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana State Police arrest armed robbery suspect after tip from LMPD

James Daughtery Jr. (source: Clark County Jail) James Daughtery Jr. (source: Clark County Jail)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man suspected of committing several armed robberies in Kentucky and Indiana was arrested late Sunday after Indiana State Police received a tip from LMPD officers. 

According to a news release, Louisville Metro Police called Indiana State Police in Sellersburg Sunday evening to report that they had followed an armed robbery suspect from Jeffersonville to a truck stop in Memphis, Indiana. 

Indiana State Troopers met up with detectives from Louisville at the Pilot Truck Stop in Memphis, who directed troopers to a white 2016 Hyundai being driven by 48-year-old James R. Daugherty Jr. 

Police made contact with Daugherty and discovered he was wanted in Harrison County, Indiana for robbery. Police say he is also a suspect in several March robberies of businesses in Owensboro, Kentucky, Louisville, Kentucky, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, LaGrange, Kentucky, Scottsburg, Indiana and Corydon, Indiana. 

Police say the Hyundai Daugherty was driving was reported stolen. 

During a search of the vehicle, police found four syringes, marijuana, a digital scale, rubber tourniquet, distilled water, cotton balls and several small baggies. 

Daugherty was arrested and charged with auto theft, possession of syringes, and possession of marijuana. He was being held at the Clark County Jail. 

