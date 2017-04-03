Loved ones say goodbye to teen who died after fall at Clifty Fal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Loved ones say goodbye to teen who died after fall at Clifty Falls State Park

Posted: Updated:
Jacob Trulock Jacob Trulock

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family gathered Monday to say goodbye to the New Albany High School student who died in a hiking accident last week. 

Jacob Trulock's funeral was held Monday morning at St. John Paul the Second Catholic Church in Sellersburg. Trulock died March 28 while hiking with a friend at Clifty Falls State Park near Madison.

He slipped and fell into moving water, and was carried over the edge of a waterfall.

Classmates call Trulock a popular senior who excelled in the classroom and tutored other students.

Trulock's mom asked New Albany High School students to wear orange to school on Tuesday in honor of her son.

