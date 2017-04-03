Loved ones say goodbye to teen who died after fall at Clifty Falls State Park

Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.More >>
Officials say an Indiana man has died in Kentucky after a fireworks accident.More >>
Police say a 10-year-old girl was swimming when she touched what she thought was a body.More >>
Police say a 10-year-old girl was swimming when she touched what she thought was a body.More >>
It happened Saturday in Hammond, Indiana, near Gary.More >>
It happened Saturday in Hammond, Indiana, near Gary.More >>
Police say he was holding the child between himself and the officers...More >>
Police say he was holding the child between himself and the officers...More >>
An inmate mistakenly left alone overnight at a Kentucky courthouse has been returned to jail.More >>
An inmate mistakenly left alone overnight at a Kentucky courthouse has been returned to jail.More >>
Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.More >>
Abigail Foster and her parents just wanted a quick Sunday breakfast, but the lines at McDonald’s stretched almost to the back door.More >>
Police say it started when she broke into the medicine cabinet and put anti-psychotic drugs in a caregiver's Pepsi -- but that was just the start of her plan.More >>
Police say it started when she broke into the medicine cabinet and put anti-psychotic drugs in a caregiver's Pepsi -- but that was just the start of her plan.More >>
A police officer was shot to death early Wednesday, ambushed inside her command post RV by an ex-convict who once ranted online about his treatment in prison and about police getting away with killing people, authorities said. He was later killed after pulling a gun on police.More >>
A police officer was shot to death early Wednesday, ambushed inside her command post RV by an ex-convict who once ranted online about his treatment in prison and about police getting away with killing people, authorities said. He was later killed after pulling a gun on police.More >>