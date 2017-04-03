Suspect accused of starting house fire in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

Image via Magen Masters, via the Louisville Division of Fire Facebook page.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested early Monday morning after authorities say he started a fire in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.

According to an arrest report, 53-year-old Larry Marsee had already threatened a man before setting a fire at a house near the corner of N. 21st Street and Bank Street just before 6:45 a.m. Monday.

A Facebook post by the Louisville Division of Fire indicates that firefighters were dispatched to that location on a report of a house fire with someone trapped inside. When they arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters say they were able to bring the fire under control in 30 minutes.

The house was vacant, and no one was injured, according to the Facebook post.

Authorities say Marsee admitted to setting the fire. He was arrested by Louisville Metro Arson and charged with first-degree arson and two counts of third-degree arson.

